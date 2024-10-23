Apple TV's Severance season 2 trailer offers up an Irving-shaped watermelon, new Lumon employees, and more mind-bending mysteries

Severance — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The first full trailer for Severance season 2 is here – and it looks just as intense and mysterious as we expected.

Created by Dan Erickson, and directed by Ben Stiller, the acclaimed Apple TV Plus show centers on colleagues Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro), who all work at a sinister biotech company called Lumon Industries. Before being employed there, each of them agreed to undergo 'severance', a surgical procedure that splits one's consciousness between work and, well, not work.

Season 1 explored the quintet's frustration over their compartmentalized existences, culminating in one heck of a finale that saw them manage to "turn on" their consciousnesses outside of the office – and crazy reveals surrounding Mark's wife and Helly, too. (For a more in-depth look at the last episode, check out our spoiler-heavy breakdown of the Severance season 1 ending).

It barely gives anything away, naturally, but the promo, which you can watch above, opens with Scott's Mark frantically running through the halls of Lumon's Macrodata Refinement floor. A montage follows, offering us glimpses of Patricia Arquette's Mrs. Selvig/Ms. Cobel rummaging around in an underground tunnel, a (goat?) hair-covered corridor, and a watermelon carved to look like Irving...

It finishes with Mark stumbling across three new employees – played by Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, and Stefano Carannante – as Tramell Tilman's smiling Milchick ominously says, "Welcome back, Mark S. Been a minute..."

Merritt Wever, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robby Benson, John Noble, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie are among the newbies joining the office-based chaos in season 2 – though we don't meet them in the new clip.

"It's really fun and I can't wait for everyone to see it, so I don't have to, like, continue keeping secrets, which is a total bummer," Scott previously said of the new batch of episodes in an interview with Deadline. "But yeah, there's so much crazy stuff that happens, I just can't wait for everyone to see it."

Severance season 1 is streaming now. If you've not tuned in yet and like the look of the teaser above, you're definitely going to want to before season 2 premieres on January 17, 2025. This isn't the kind of show where you can just pick things up as you go...

