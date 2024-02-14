Severance star Adam Scott promises "so much crazy stuff" in season 2

Severance star Adam Scott says "so much crazy stuff" happens in season 2, he's desperate for the mystery thriller's follow-up chapter to come out so that he can finally stop worrying about spoiling it.

While promoting new Sony Marvel movie Madame Web recently, the actor was asked to provide an update on the next installment of the hit Apple TV Plus show, to which he replied (via Deadline): "It's really fun and I can't wait for everyone to see it, so I don't have to, like, continue keeping secrets, which is a total bummer. But yeah, there's so much crazy stuff that happens, I just can't wait for everyone to see it."

Created by Dan Erickson, and directed in part by Ben Stiller, Severance follows colleagues Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro), who all work at a sinister biotech company called Lumon Industries. Before being employed there, each of them agreed to undergo 'severance', a surgical procedure that splits one's consciousness between work and, well, not work.

When they're in the office, their 'innie' can't remember anything about their personal lives. Unable to even recall what they had for dinner the previous night, or whether they've had a decent night's sleep, they're essentially trapped at work – forced to live out their days in windowless rooms wearing uncomfortable business attire. Once they clock out, they can't remember what they've been doing all day.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Last month, Stiller confirmed that season 2 had resumed filming, following a lengthy pause brought about by last year's WGA writers' and SAG AFTRA actors' strikes.

Season 1 predominantly revolved around the innies, whose data refinement jobs are odd, to say the least, as they try to work out who they are and what it is Lumon actually does. Instead of wrapping things up neatly for us viewers, its finale – titled 'The We We Are' – sees the show's characters catch up to a lot of what we already know, racing towards a cliffhanger ending that left us with more questions than it does answers. So it's safe to say we're itching to see what's next...

Severance is streaming now on Apple TV Plus, and we'll be sure to keep you posted on a season 2 release date.