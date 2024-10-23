Two years after it was announced and multiple scripts later, Amazon's God of War series finds new showrunner in For All Mankind creator

Amazon's God of War series has a new showrunner: For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore, Deadline reports.

Moore takes over from The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins, who had been involved with the live-action video game adaptation since it was announced over two years ago. Executive producers Hawk Otsby and Mark Fergus also left the project earlier this month . Multiple scripts had already been written before the changes behind the scenes, so a big shift in the show's creative direction is on the way.

For All Mankind has become one of Apple TV Plus' biggest TV shows since it debuted in 2019, imagining an alternate history in which the space race never ended. Moore is also the showrunner of historical time travel drama Outlander, which has run for seven seasons (and has been renewed for an eighth and final installment) on Starz, and he previously worked on shows like Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and Battlestar Galactica.

God of War was first released on PlayStation back in 2005. The games follow Kratos, the titular deity, as he embarks on a path of vengeance – and, later, redemption. The most recent installment was 2022's God of War: Ragnarok, with the mythological setting changing from Greek to Norse along the way.

Not much else is known about the upcoming Prime Video adaptation just yet, including casting. While we wait for God of War to arrive on the streamer, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video that you can add to your watchlist today.