Oh, boy: Amazon's God of War series is starting over – two years after it was first announced

Amazon's God of War TV show is starting from scratch amid several departures.

As revealed by Deadline, showrunner Rafe Judkins and fellow executive producers Hawk Otsby and Mark Fergus are departing the project, despite completing "multiple" scripts for the Prime Video series.

According to the trade publication, Amazon and Sony Pictures TV are looking to head in a "different creative direction" with the series.

What that means right now is unclear. 2022's initial unveiling included an image from the 2018 God of War game, which featured Kratos – the former Greek God of War – finding a new life amid the snowy plains and fearsome gods of Norse mythology.

At the time, Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope said the God of War TV show would "[chart] a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos".

Whatever happens next, the God of War series has plenty of material to mine from. First debuting on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, Kratos began his rampage through the pantheon of Greek gods, with his story eventually culminating in a brutal climb up Mount Olympus in 2010's God of War 3 – if you don't count the various spin-offs and prequels.

Then, in 2018, Santa Monica Studio reinvented the deity-destroying Kratos as a (sort of) doting dad to his child, Atreus. However, he soon finds himself on a collision course with Baldur, Thor, and Odin – a story that ultimately wrapped up in 2022's God of War: Ragnarok.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then dive into the latest on the new PS5 games just over the horizon.