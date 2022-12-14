God of War TV series is officially a go at Amazon, lands showrunner

Amazon's live-action television series based on PlayStation's God of War franchise is officially a go, with a head writer, executive producer, and showrunner now in tow.

It was reported earlier this year that Amazon Prime Video was in negotiations for a new series based on the popular action-adventure games. Rafe Judkins, executive producer of Prime Video's epic fantasy The Wheel of Time, will serve as showrunner alongside Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, creators and executive producers of sci-fi series The Expanse, who will write and executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are co-producing alongside Amazon Studios.

The show will follow Kratos, the titular God of War, who sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread his deceased wife's ashes from the highest peak in the realm – her final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

God of War was first released in 2005 as a hack-and-slash game for the PlayStation 2, and after a soulful reboot in 2018, it remains a flagship IP for Sony's gaming consoles. The franchise consists of ten game games that span multiple platforms (now including PC), with the most recent entry, God of War Ragnarok, just hitting shelves last month.

"We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series," Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope said in a statement. “Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

"God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way," added PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash.

The God of War TV series does not yet have a release date.



