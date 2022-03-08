God of War TV series headed to Amazon Prime Video

A live-action adaptation of PlayStation's God of War franchise is headed to television.

According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video is in negotiations for a new series based on the popular action-adventure games. The project is helmed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, creators and executive producers of sci-fi series The Expanse, and Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of Prime Video's epic fantasy The Wheel of Time, as well as Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. Sony is likely to co-executive produce alongside Amazon Studios.

God of War debuted in 2005 as a hack-and-slash game for the PlayStation 2. The franchise consists of ten game games that span multiple platforms, with another, God of War Ragnarok, currently in development. Players follow the story of an ex-Spartan warrior named Kratos on a mission to avenge his loved ones after they were slaughtered by Ares, the Greek God of War. There are two eras of the franchise, with the first centering on Greek mythology and the second pitting Kratos against the world of Norse mythology with his son Atreus by his side.

The news comes just after Peacock announced it had picked up a live-action adaptation of popular vehicular combat game Twisted Metal, also from Sony and PlayStation. God of War marks the third show in development from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, the first being The Last of Us TV show, a series adaptation of Uncharted developer Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed action game. We also know of a Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm.

