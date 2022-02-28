Peacock orders Twisted Metal live-action adaptation starring Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal TV adaptation has finally found a home at Peacock.

The half-hour live-action series, based on the popular video game of the same name, was first announced back in 2019, as a joint venture from PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television. In September 2021, PlayStation Productions announced that Anthony Mackie had signed on to both star in and executive produce the series.

Mackie is set to play John Doe, a milkman and amnesiac unable to recall his past. Desperate to find a community, John takes a deal to deliver a package to the other side of a post-apocalyptic wasteland littered with trigger-happy goons and a killer clown who pilots an ice cream truck. The actor is perhaps best known for playing Sam Wilson aka the Falcon in six films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe before going on to star as the titular role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus.

Twisted Metal is a popular series of vehicular combat games, with the first being released on PlayStation in 1995. The character of John Doe was introduced in the 2001 installment Twisted Metal: Black.

Cobra Kai writer Jonathan Smith is set to write and produce alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

This is the second show in development from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, the first being a series adaptation of critically acclaimed zombie apocalypse game The Last of Us.

Twisted Metal has no set release date, but production is currently underway. For more video game adaptations, check out our list of all the upcoming all the upcoming video game movies for 2022 and beyond.