Upcoming Star Wars show Skeleton Crew is bringing back an adorable deep-cut character from the made-for-TV Ewok movie

An all-but-forgotten Star Wars character is set to make an appearance in Skeleton Crew, the upcoming Goonies-inspired show starring Jude Law.

"I was most excited about having hand puppets on set. It’s the most ancient technology being used with the most cutting-edge technology, simultaneously. That combination was absolutely magical. There’s a character in my episode that’s […] the Teek, from Battle For Endor. And it’s just a little hand puppet!" David Lowery said during a director's roundtable for Skeleton Crew (via Empire).

Teek, a mischievous little member of the Teek species who resides on the Forest Moon of Endor, made his first appearance in the made-for-TV movie Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. He also appears in the Walt Disney World theme park ride Star Tours, which features a brief trip through the Endor Moon. The made-for-TV movie technically isn't canon to the Star Wars Universe, though the movie is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

"I was like, ‘Is he gonna get digitally touched up, or replaced?’ No, in the final episode it’s just a hand puppet in the middle of this crazy Volume set. The cognitive dissonance of seeing those two things together, live in front of you, is absolutely incredible."

Set in the New Republic era and described as a coming-of-age story inspired by The Goonies, Skeleton Crew centers on a group of 10-year-olds trying to find their way home, after getting lost in the galaxy – with Law, a Jedi, as their guide. The kiddos are played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Kerry Condon and Jaleel White also star.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres December 4 on Disney Plus.