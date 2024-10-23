Monster Hunter Wilds open beta starts next week with crossplay across all platforms, but PS5 players can get in early through PS Plus

Capcom has just announced that a Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is on the way, and soon - you'll be able to start playing by the end of October.

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam starting October 31 at 8pm PT / November 1 at 3am GMT, and will run until November 3 at 6:59pm PT / November 4 at 2:59am GMT. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber on PS5, you'll be able to get in three days early, starting on October 28 at 8pm PT / October 29 at 3am GMT.

The open beta features three major attractions. The first is character creation, which offers full access to all the tools you'll have in the final version. You can transfer whatever you make here into the full game, so if you want to spend a few dozen hours perfecting your player character and Palico, you can get that out of the way now rather than in February.

There's also a story trial which will let you see the opening cutscene and first hunt with all the introductory tutorials. But the main event is the Doshaguma hunt, which challenges you to take down the alpha of the pack. You'll be able to call in online players to assist with the hunt, and since the beta supports crossplay you shouldn't have trouble finding fellow hunters.

Outside of your character's look, no progress transfers into the final game, but you will get an adorable little bonus Palico pendant and a package of basic bonus items for participating in the beta. If you're on the fence about Monster Hunter Wilds it looks like this beta is going to be a great way to get a taste of what to expect, and since the trial's coming to PC for the first time in series history, nobody's going to have to miss out.

I'm not saying Monster Hunter Wilds will be GOTY, but your custom character hits the legendary anime Akira slide on a giant bird and I don't see any other games doing that.