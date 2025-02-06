How to play the second Monster Hunter Wilds beta

The second Monster Hunter Wilds beta is live now for all players on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, completely free and lasting for a few days. In it, players will have the chance to experience the opening of the story of Monster Hunter Wilds for themselves – as well as fight the various monsters within it. If you want to know how to play the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, when it's live, and more besides, then here's everything you need to know.

When is the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?

(Image credit: Capcom)

The second Monster Hunter Wilds beta will take place in two stages, the first of which is due to go live shortly at the time of writing.

The previous beta was an exclusive PlayStation Plus Early Access Play period for PS5, followed by a full open beta period for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC players via Steam. However, the second Monster Hunter Wilds beta is open to everyone.

The dates and times for the second beta are as follows:

February 6 - February 9, 2025 open beta

US: February 6 @ 7pm PST / 10pm EST - February 9 @ 6:59pm PST / 9:59pm EST

UK: February 7 @ 3am GMT - February 10 @ 2:59am GMT

US: February 13 @ 7pm PST / 10pm EST - February 16 @ 6:59pm PST / 9:59pm EST

UK: February 14 @ 3am GMT - February 17 @ 2:59 GMT

How to access the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta

(Image credit: Capcom)

In order to access the Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta, you will need to head over to either your PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. From there, you'll need to access your platform of choice's storefront and download the open beta client.

No sign-ups, pre-orders, or beta keys are required here. However, a pre-load will be available on all platforms 24 hours ahead of each of their respective start times. That means you can get as much time as possible with the open beta, so be sure to prepare ahead of your chosen platform's launch time.

What's included in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll kick off the Monster Hunter Wilds beta with access to Character Creation, with all of the features that will be available in the final release of the game. You can use this to design your hunter and Palico, and are able to remake your character as often as you like during the beta to perfect your look. Furthermore, your Character Creation data carries over to the full game, so you can jump straight into your adventure when that launches.

With your character created, you can watch the opening cutscene and then play the tutorial which will guide you through a Chatacabra hunt, so you can get to grips with the weapons and mechanics. You can then move into the open world to take on a Doshaguma hunt, where you goal is to eliminate the alpha of the pack, while exploring the vast area riding your Seikret.

The new content in the second beta also includes the following:

Flagship monster Arkveld and returning monster Gypceros

The Training Area

Private lobbies (allowing a maximum of 16 players)

Online single player

Rewards for taking part in the second Monster Hunter Wilds beta

(Image credit: Capcom)

All players who take part in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta will receive the Open Beta Test Bonus Pendant pictured above, to attach to your hunter. They will also receive the Open Beta 2 Test Bonus Item Pack, which includes the following:

Raw Meat x 10

Shock Trap x 3

Pitball Trap x 3

Tranq Bomb x 10

Large Barrel Bomb x 3

Armor Sphere x 5

Flash Pod x 10

Large Dung Pod x 10

The good news is that you can get these rewards as soon as your character is created, so don't worry about any content being unlocked under playtime restrictions. Also, if you played the first open beta, you'll receive an extra item once the full game is released.

