The Life of Chuck star Chiwetel Ejiofor teases Mike Flanagan's "mind-blowing, beautiful" Stephen King adaptation

Chiwetel Ejiofor can soon be seen in Venom: The Last Dance as the fearsome Rex Strickland, but he's also got a role in Mike Flanagan's upcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck.

Flanagan has previously teased that he thinks the film might be his best yet, so, when GamesRadar+ sat down with Ejiofor to talk about Venom 3, we had to ask whether he agreed with Flanagan's assessment on The Life of Chuck.

"It's a great film. We opened it up in Toronto and it went incredibly well," says Ejiofor. "I hadn't seen it before then, and it was just completely mind-blowing. Beautiful film."

Along with Ejiofor, the movie's impressive cast features Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Nick Offerman, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, Harvey Guillén, and Rahul Kohli.

The film is based on a Stephen King novella of the same name, released in 2020 as part of his If It Bleeds collection. It follows the life story of a man named Chuck, who'll be played by Hiddleston in the movie, but with a twist – the story is told in reverse. Ejiofor plays a school teacher named Marty Anderson.

As for Venom: The Last Dance, that film is the final installment in the Venom trilogy, and, as well as Ejiofor, the Sony-verse movie stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Stephen Graham, Rhys Ifans, and Peggy Lu.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters this October 25, while The Life of Chuck is releasing next year.