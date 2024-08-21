Venom 3 release date, cast, and everything we know about the Marvel movie

Venom 3 is coming very soon, and it'll bring us the next madcap installment in the story of Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal.

Below, we've got everything you need to know about the Marvel movie, with information on when the film will hit theaters, who's who in the cast, and what's out there about the plot, as well as the lowdown on the trailer.

The new film, which is officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, will see Eddie and Venom teaming up to take on an extraterrestrial threat from the symbiote's home, and it looks action-packed – while still featuring all the banter and shenanigans that we know and love from this duo.

So, without further ado, head to the below to get up to date on all things Venom 3.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Venom 3 release date is October 25, 2024. That means the threequel is arriving just in time for Halloween.

Venom 3 trailer

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE â€“ Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

So far, we've had one Venom 3 trailer, which shows Eddie Brock and the symbiote working in tandem (apart from some issues over their catchphrase). But, a major threat is on the way from outer space, and Eddie and Venom might not make it out alive.

The trailer also introduced a bit of confusion about the multiverse. Venom 3 isn't actually in the MCU, since it's a Sony-verse movie. But, the trailer references the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene , which featured Eddie and Venom but took place in the MCU. So, what's going on? Well, that remains to be seen…

Venom 3 cast

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

So far, the Venom 3 cast features actors playing plenty of mysteriously unknown characters. We've got the details here:

Tom Hardy – Eddie Brock/Venom (voice)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – TBC

Juno Temple – TBC

Rhys Ifans – TBC

Peggy Lu – Mrs. Chen

Alanna Ubach – TBC

Stephen Graham – Patrick Mulligan

Clark Backo – TBC

Cristo Fernández – bartender

Venom 3 plot

(Image credit: Sony)

The official Venom 3 synopsis reads as follows: "In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance." (H/T Deadline )

As we can see from the trailer, we can expect Eddie and Venom to continue their unlikely, crime-fighting team up – as well as… a Venom horse? There's also the matter of the multiverse, with Cristo Fernández returning as the bartender opening a can of worms, since he should be in the MCU and not the Sony-verse. We'll just have to wait and see how that gets resolved.

