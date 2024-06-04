Venom 3 trailer might have just teased the introduction of a fan-favorite Marvel villain

The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has landed, and it's safe to say that the upcoming superhero threequel looks just as fun and bizarre as you'd expect. There are weird accents, symbiote stallions and, according to a few hopeful Marvel fans, a hint that a fan-favorite villain could wind up making an appearance.

"Eddie, my home has found us," Venom whispers to his Tom Hardy-shaped human host Eddie Brock in the teaser, which suggests we're going to learn a lot about the inky guy's backstory in the new flick. It seems fair to assume that the monsters that are after them later on in the clip are Klyntar, too, which could likely mean their creator, Knull, will be the movie's big bad.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Knull essentially forged the symbiotes from the eldritch substance, the Living Abyss, to slaughter the Celestials, after they awakened him when they invaded his kingdom of darkness with light, and other deities that threatened him.

After beheading a Celestial with a symbiote sword found himself stranded on an unidentified planet after a local (remember Thor: Love and Thunder villain Gorr?) stole the weapon and unwittingly followed in his footsteps.

Later, he conquered worlds with the help of his army of hive-mind Symbiote Dragons. Though he hit a snag when two of the dragons came to Earth, and his connection to them was severed when Thor bested one of the beasts. A quick look on social media makes clear that readers are keen to see him brought to life on the big screen...

I WANT A KNULL POST CREDIT SCENE FOR VENOM THE LAST DANCEGOD OF SYMBIOTES 😮‍💨🔥 #Venom pic.twitter.com/xZA9WZViDOJune 3, 2024

"The symbiotes from Klyntar will be acting on orders from Knull, and they will take Venom back to their home world, leaving Eddie on Earth alone," one fan on Twitter claimed after the clip emerged online.

"Venom will be killed by Knull and his Symbiote invasion/or sacrifice himself to save everyone," another theorized.

Venom: The Last Dance releases on October 25, having been moved up slightly from its original November 8 slot. For more, check out our roundup of the upcoming movies being released throughout 2024 and beyond.