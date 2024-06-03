First Venom 3 trailer sees Tom Hardy and the symbiote up against their biggest threat yet – and a call back to Spider-Man: No Way Home

The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is here, and it's seriously wild.

The clip follows Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his symbiote bestie, as the duo seem to be working like a well-oiled machine to defeat baddies. Well, almost. There are still some bumps when it comes to their catchphrase.

Problems arise when it turns out there's a major threat incoming from outer space. It looks like the biggest danger Eddie and the symbiote have ever had to face, and, by the looks of things, they might not make it out alive. That might be why it's called The Last Dance...

Venom 3 has been confirmed to be the last movie in the franchise. Kelly Marcel directs, with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor joining Hardy in the cast. Judging by the trailer, they look to be trying to capture Eddie and Venom.

The threequel follows on from Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but Hardy and the symbiote also made an appearance in one of the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene. That moment is referenced in the new trailer, though the No Way Home moment was set in the MCU, and this movie isn't. Confused yet?

"It's been a wild, wonderful ride," Temple said of filming the threequel earlier this year. "It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

Venom 3 is released this October 25. In the meantime, keep up to date with all of the year's biggest movie release dates through the link.