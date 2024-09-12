Final Venom 3 trailer introduces one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history and debunks lingering MCU theories

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has arrived – and one of the most powerful villains in Marvel Comics has officially introduced to the big screen.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get our first look at a planet full of alien symbiotes – all created by Knull... who we get a brief glimpse at. If you aren't familiar, Knull is an ancient malevolent god – and he (arguably) poses a bigger threat to the universe than Thanos. We also see something known as Venom Fish... which is somehow much more nightmare-inducing than Venom Horse.

The final movie in the Venom trilogy sees Eddie Brock and everyone's favorite talking alien symbiote go on the run after realizing they're being hunted by both of their worlds.

Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she penned based on a story she co-wrote with Hardy. Marcel also wrote the screenplay for Venom and Venom 2.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE â€“ Final Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, Peggy Lu, and Stephen Graham. Cristo Fernandez, the bartender Eddie speaks to in one of the post-credits scenes for Spider-Man: No Way Home, is also set to appear. You might remember him telling Eddie and Venom about the superheroes on Earth-616 aka the universe where Tom Holland's Spider-Man exists... so naturally, we're holding out hope for an MCU cameo.

The film marks the final installment in the Venom trilogy, though, because of that aforementioned post-credits scene, it might not be Hardy's last appearance as Eddie Brock.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25, pushed back from its initial July 12 release date.