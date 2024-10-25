Venom: The Last Dance post-credits scene: Does the Marvel threequel have a post-credits scene?

Does Venom: The Last Dance have a post-credits scene? What if we told you there were two?

As with any Marvel movie, there are post-credits scene worth sticking around for. There's also a mid-credits scene, which sets up something of a revenge arc for a newly introduced supervillain...

So whether you've already seen the film or if you're just here to skip ahead and be spoiled... you've come to the right place. Scroll on down to find out what Sony and Marvel snuck in just for fans. But be warned, spoilers ahead.

Does Venom: The Last Dance have a post-credits scene?

Yes. In fact, there's a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene – so make sure you stick around. We've broken both of them down below.

Venom: The Last Dance post-credits scenes explained

After the initial credits (which contain fun 3D-animated renderings of various symbiotes) roll, we get a mid-credits scene that takes us back to Knull's imprisonment on the symbiote planet. In case you forgot, Knull is the creator of the symbiotes – who in turn betrayed and imprisoned him in a goopy swamp dungeon of sorts. His key to freedom would've been the destruction of the codex, which would've involved Eddie and Venom dying together. Because this does not happen, Knull is not released from his prison – and he ain't too happy about it. In the scene, he looks directly at the camera and vows his revenge: "Your champion has fallen. Planets will be mine! The King in Black is awake! I will kill your world! Everyone will burn and you will watch!"

Don't leave the theater just yet, though. You might remember that Eddie and Venom (RIP) pay a visit to Cristo Fernandez's character's bar. The bartender is subsequently apprehended by the feds, but we don't see him for the rest of the film...until the post-credits. During the scene, we see him climbing out of the wreckage of Area 55 – where he was presumably being held prisoner. As he looks around, we see an empty, broken vial and a cockroach. The broken vial in question is the one the feds used to collect the sample of Venom that was left on the change that Eddie paid with. What does this mean? Well, Dr. Payne said in the beginning of the movie that cockroaches essentially can't be killed, and will always survive. This implies that that tiny sample of Venom was not destroyed and is, in fact, still out there (or so we hope).

Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now.