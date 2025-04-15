Mike Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation gets new trailer that stylishly offers more hope than horror

A new trailer for The Life of Chuck has arrived - and I'm crying at my desk.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see scenes from Chuck Krantz's (Tom Hiddleston) very full life, from childhood to adulthood, leading up until the end of his life - and the end of the world.

"When you look up at the night sky, it can tell you stuff about your future," Mark Hamill says in a voiceover as a tiny Chuck Krantz (Jacob Tremblay) stares out at the stars above. "It won't lie to you. It's pure that way. You might see a lot more than you wanted, but if you have heart, you have hope."

The upcoming drama - which veers off the path from a traditional King horror – is directed by Mike Flanagan, who adapted the novella of the same name from Stephen King's 2020 collection If It Bleeds - and secured the rights to the story before the collection was even published.

THE LIFE OF CHUCK - Official Trailer - In Theaters June - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) as a school teacher trying to apply logic to the planet’s troubles; Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Chuck's ex who is a hospital worker determined to save everyone she can; with Mark Hamill and Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) as the grandparents who raised Chuck as a boy, and Matthew Lillard as a construction worker neighbor who finds peace amongst the chaos.

The Life of Chuck is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. For more, check out our guides to other upcoming movies and upcoming horror movies.