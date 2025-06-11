A24 movie based on viral found-footage horror videos adds Worst Person in the World actor to cast, taking the previously reported role of The Penguin star

Renate Reinsve is set to star in A24's The Backrooms alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor.

According to Deadline, The Penguin star Cristin Milioti was in talks to star, but the deal fell through. Reinsve and Ejiofor will now lead the pic, though characters and plot are still being kept under wraps. Production is set to begin sometime this summer. James Wan's Atomic Monster will produce in tandem with A24.

The Backrooms is a Creepypasta that went viral after someone posted a photo of an empty HobbyTown store that was undergoing renovation to 4Chan back in 2019. The photo has a strange yellow tint, and the room (which is the back room of the store) contains moist-looking carpet, strange wallpaper, and off-putting fluorescent lighting. This inspired the creation of Kane Parsons' viral Youtube series The Backrooms (as well as the offices of Lumon in Severance). Parsons is set to direct from a screenplay penned by Westworld writer Robert Patino.

Reinsve is best known for starring in Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World, which is a rather sad comedy about a woman struggling to find herself. She also appeared in Apple TV's remake of Presumed Innocence, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as the woman he has an illicit affair with – and winds up dead as a result. She's also set to star in another A24 drama, The Governess.

The Backrooms does not yet have a release date.