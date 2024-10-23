Multiplayer games dominated Steam Next Fest with extraction shooter Delta Force wearing the crown, and even the top roguelike and weird sim are technically co-op

Steam Next Fest might be over, but there's no doubt that PC players everywhere now have significantly larger wishlists than before thanks to the plethora of popular demos, the majority of which were multiplayer games.

A chart of the top 50 most-played demos from the duration of the event has been revealed to round up all the breakout hits, and it really illustrates just how much quality and variety was on offer. At the top of the list is Delta Force – Team Jade's upcoming first-person tactical extraction shooter. Its ranking here isn't surprising – it was already one of Steam's most wishlisted FPS games , and it quickly began tearing up the event's charts , even hitting a peak of 39,770 concurrent players according to SteamDB . The devs have now confirmed that its global open beta will begin on December 5 on PC, too, so it won't be long before fans can play more.

The multiplayer theme continues throughout the rest of the top 10, with the mix of battle royale, hero shooter, and MOBA – Supervive – taking second place, while the co-op platform adventure Popucom follows shortly after. Then, there's the physics-based fighting game Gladio Mori in fourth and the unique blend of anime girls and Paper Mario visuals in third-person shooter Strinova in fifth. Hell, even the action roguelite Windblown and Fast Food Simulator offer co-op modes as well as single-player options – in fact, the only game in the top 10 that doesn't have any multiplayer is the GTA-in-reverse 80s police sandbox, The Precinct .

There really was something for everyone, though, and many of the games still have demos available despite Next Fest itself being done, so it's worth perusing the chart to see what's on offer.

