25-year-old FPS Delta Force is back with an extraction shooter revival that's already tearing up the Steam Next Fest charts

Delta Force, the tactical first-person shooter from 1998, is back and more explosive than ever, and it's one of the most popular Steam Next Fest demos.

At the moment, developer Team Jade's Delta Force reboot is both the most-wishlisted Next Fest demo and the demo with the most active daily players. For FPS fans, it's easy to see why. Team Jade, an offshoot of Call of Duty: Mobile developer TiMi, seems to have created a chillingly realistic free-to-play military shooter with a bevy of engaging game modes.

Rather, soon-to-be engaging game modes. Team Jade promises in Delta Force's Steam description that the early access version of the game, which does not yet have a release date, will include an extraction mode and large-scale PvP.

Until then, the story goes like this: you're a Delta Force army operative, in either the year 1993 or 2035, and your job is to gun stuff down. The 1993 timeline is a recreation of the original Delta Force's Black Hawk Down sequel from 2003, which gets players dirty in the real-life Battle of Mogadishu, a disastrous fight with hundreds of casualties.

In Team Jade's version, Black Hawk Down exists in Unreal Engine. It renders Somalia's markets and rubble in steaming, excruciatingly vivid detail, and I imagine the pressure of this realistic environment is partly what keeps adrenaline-hunting players coming back to Delta Force during Next Fest.

"We're pushing Unreal Engine to its limits to deliver a truly cross-platform experience that allows players worldwide to immerse themselves in a vivid world of deep characters, explosive destruction, and top-notch action," game director Shadow Guo says in Delta Force's Steam description. "I hope this new Delta Force game will become the tactical FPS experience I dreamt of all those years ago."

Delta Force's demo is currently available to download on Steam.



