Just in time for Steam Next Fest, one of the storefront's most wishlisted FPS games gets a new demo, and it's already surpassed over 20,000 concurrent players

Steam Next Fest is kicking off today, threatening our backlogs with demos aplenty for loads of upcoming PC games , and one for the upcoming first-person tactical shooter Delta Force has already made quite a splash.

After showing off a gameplay trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live this August and dropping the 'Hawk Ops' part from its title, Delta Force is on course to release on PC in early access at some point later this year. Before that, though, tactical shooter fans have been given the chance to give it a go for the next week, between October 14 and 21. All weapons have been unlocked for the demo, so you can try out the complete arsenal free of charge while trialing the destructible environments, boss spawns, extraction, and looting mechanics.

It's clear to see that it's already got people intrigued, anyway, because in a matter of hours, the Delta Force demo has already hit a concurrent player peak of 20,867 according to SteamDB . That's already risen once while I was writing this story, and I daresay it's probably going to go higher as more people log on this evening to see what it's all about.

With that said, Delta Force is definitely going to be facing stiff competition from the other Next Fest demos that'll be available this week. It's a great time for PC players to get stuck into some upcoming releases from all sorts of different genres, so it'll have to be seriously engrossing to keep players' attention for the entire duration of the demo period. But accumulating that many players in such a short amount of time during a weekday? Yeah, it's looking promising for Team Jade's upcoming tactical shooter, which is also set to release on consoles and mobile at some point in the future.

