Steam Next Fest countdown – here's when Valve's October 2024 free demo event kicks off

The Steam Next Fest October 2024 free demo event is nearly here, threatening every minute of our free time with hundreds of playable demos for upcoming games.

If you're a regular GamesRadar+ reader, you know the drill. Steam Next Fest rolls around a few times every year, we blitz through the demos and tell you which ones are worth your time, and you, dear reader, well you just play the ones that tickle your fancy.

But first, you have to know when the event starts, and that's what brings us together today. Here are the Steam Next Fest dates and times for the October 2024 bonanza.

According to Valve, Steam Next Fest October 2024 kicks off on October 14 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. At that exact time, expect a flood of demos to hit this page, all of which will be available to download for free. That's also around when you'll want to start checking the GamesRadar+ homepage for Steam Next Fest October 2024 coverage, as we'll be breathlessly spotlighting our favorites from the event.

All things must come to an end, and that includes Steam Next Fest October 2024. The event will run until October 21 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. At that point, the event is officially over, but from experience it's not uncommon to see the odd demo stick around a little longer. That said, if there is something you see that you want to try, I'd advise doing so within the event timeframe.

What is Steam Next Fest?

If it wasn't already clear by now, Steam Next Fest is a triannual event in which developers release free demos for their games. We cover them pretty extensively here because, frankly, the sheer amount of demos can be overwhelming, and we want to help you filter them down into a more manageable selection of those you really shouldn't miss.

The event also includes opportunities for players to chat with developers and watch livestreams; it's really just one big celebration of upcoming indie games. For their developers, it's a chance to get some exposure and feedback from players, and for everyone else, well, it's free game demos! what else could you want?

