As Steam Next Fest gets bigger and more crowded with free demos, these developers are still finding wins: "It's kind of early access for Early Access"

"It's the first time we've ever launched something on Steam first, so that, in itself, was quite a… feeling," says Reanimal producer and Tarsier Studios co-founder Andreas Johnsson, pausing slightly as he recalls Reanimal's Steam Next Fest demo in October of last year. "I was going to say positive feeling!"

"Fans weren't super happy at times, were they?" chuckles Dave Mervik. Historically a PlayStation-first studio, a Reanimal demo for PS5 launched weeks after my chat – but for Steam Next Fest, the team threw themselves into the PC experience, inviting fans to check out their first horror adventure since leaving behind Little Nightmares. In our Reanimal review, we called it "a feast of twisted weirdness".

Steam Next Fest's roots began in 2020, when quarantine uncertainty led to the necessary cancellation of in-person events and Steam kicked off its Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition – loaded with demos to bring the future of gaming into the hands of players at home.

Rebranding as Steam Next Fest, it's become a regular fixture in the gaming calendar, now running three times a year (usually February, June, and October). Serving a massive amount of demos with a mix of randomness and user-based algorithms, the event updates throughout its weeklong run to spotlight certain games and make it clear which ones are surfacing across multiple charts. All of which you can find out about in our own Steam Next Fest guide, too.

Steam itself sees a tremendous number of game releases that grows each year, with 20,282 games released in 2025. There are valid fears around what it takes to stand out in a marketplace as daunting as that. Likewise, as more successes have come from Steam Next Fest, demo season helping to put games on the map through wishlists and other attention, participation has swelled – Steam Next Fest October 2025 had almost 3000 demos. But, even with such a packed crowd, for developers that are able to find wins through the event it can make a huge difference.

Big dreams

It was quite nerve wracking the day before.

Even with a different franchise, Tarsier Studios has a dedicated fanbase eager to see its next project, but that didn't stop the team being anxious about testing that. "It was quite nerve wracking the day before and the day when the demo was released, and being [...] potentially highlighted during an event like Steam Next Fest," shares Johnsson. "But it was extremely fun to see the reactions from the game."

It's a completely different environment to showcasing a game to press at an event like Gamescom. "[That's] kind of cozy, because a bunch of people come in, and you get that nice energy from people, and you're sitting with them, and you can kind of laugh along with them if something goes wrong, or explain, contextualize stuff," says Mervik.

"Here, it's kind of like you press go, and then [stressed grunt] They've got it now, and they can think what they think with no input from us. So, for me, it was still quite unexpected when the positive reactions to it started to come in, and we were like 'Fuck man, this feels quite nice!'"

Despite some flaws, which Johnsson describes as "performance issues" and "bugs", he was surprised that they were taken in good stride by players as part of the early look. "I just love those comments that we read where, you know, 'I had this issue here and the issue there, but I don't mind. It's still good.' Oh, OK!"

From watching streamers play it to hoovering up comments, it was a positive experience for the team. "It does give you that blast of energy, just when you need it most [...] It could have blown up in our faces if the demo had been received shit. And we were like, 'Oh, let's finish it anyway," says Mervik. "But instead [...] You get a bit of wind in your sails, like: All right, come on, then! You almost now have to deliver more because people really love this. We've got to nail it!"

New school

For a team like Mango Factory, though, preparing to release its debut game Kumitantei: Old-School Slaughter, there's no built in fanbase to lean on. Unashamedly inspired by Danganronpa, Kumitantei, according to creative director Selina Kibara, was "100% a fan game" in early development. Even so, it's not easy to stand out from the crowd.

The road to launch has been a tough one, fueled by passion and the dedication to community engagement. "The Kumitantei team does a really great job of Fan Art Fridays," says Fae Monique, marketing lead for Kumitantei at Akupara Games. But to encourage fan art, people need to actually see or play the game enough to become a fan in the first place. Akupara Games has only come on board recently, as Kumitantei was still set to be self-published when I played it back during the Steam Next Fest in June 2025 (and spoke to the team toward