30 years of strategy games later, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era flies to 1 million wishlists on Steam thanks to a killer demo: "A truly incredible achievement"

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, the exciting upcoming entry in a beloved 30-year-old series of turn-based strategy gems, has now landed on a million potential players' wishlists on Steam – a major achievement for developer Unfrozen and publisher Hooded Horse.

The big milestone comes as a pleasant surprise following the huge Steam demo that's taken Valve's storefront by storm, with Unfrozen announcing it in a new thread: "We are BLESSED to announce that Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era hit over 1,000,000 wishlists on Steam! You guys are an absolute delight, and we are incredibly blessed to have you all by our side on this journey as you share your love for the game with us!"

Unfrozen continues, citing some impressive Steam stats: "Olden Era is now the #15 most wishlisted game in the official global Steam Wishlists chart. That includes the top positions in the genre: #1 spot in the Turn-based Strategy category and #4 most-wishlisted title in the Strategy category. We have also become the #1 top Demo of Steam Next Fest and one of the most played strategy Demos in the history of Steam!"

All of the hype surrounding Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era doesn't end there, though. "In addition to all of this, over 24,000 of you played our Demo at the same time at its peak – making us the best-performing strategy game Demo in SteamDB's history of observations – and you left over 2,000 reviews about the game! You have also sent us thousands of feedback pages with love, insight, and thoughts on what you liked and also wish us to improve!"

The devs conclude by thanking fans, promising to "continue using this support as our strength to keep pushing forward towards Early Access!" They're not the only ones celebrating the million wishlists, however – Hooded Horse is thrilled, too. "1 million wishlists for Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era," writes the publisher in its own post. "A truly incredible achievement." The studio goes on to, much like Unfrozen, commemorate stats.

"#1 most-wishlisted turn-based strategy game. #4 most-wishlisted title in the entire strategy category. #15 most-wishlisted game on Steam globally," states Hooded Horse. "We are so honored to be part of it. Thank you to all the players who got us here. And congratulations to Unfrozen!" The numbers are certainly nothing to scoff at – and judging by the SteamDB history cited by Unfrozen, the strategy game's popularity isn't slowing down any time soon.

If you're looking for a solid strategy game prequel to explore – especially one that ticks all the nostalgia-shaped boxes – it seems that Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is worth a go and then some.

