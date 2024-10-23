Matthew Lillard says his Scream character is "definitely still alive" and that he'd "love" to play him again because "I'm very slutty"

Star of the original 1996 Scream movie Matthew Lillard has revealed that he thinks his character Stu is still alive and teases his potential return to the franchise.

"Listen, Stu is definitely alive," said Lillard on The Drew Barrymore Show, which has since been shared on Instagram . When asked if he would ever return to the franchise, the star said he would "love" to. "Look, if it made sense for the franchise... then sure, I would," said the star, adding, "I’m very slutty." See the full post below.

A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow) A photo posted by on

Lillard played teen Stuart Macher, otherwise known as Stu, who was one of the people behind the Ghostface responsible for the Woodsboro Murders, alongside final girl Sidney Prescott’s boyfriend Billy Loomis. But the antagonist was stabbed by Loomis and then electrocuted seemingly to death by Prescott. However, according to Lillard, Stu may have not really died that day.

Lillard’s return to the franchise wouldn't be too shocking, as original stars Neve Campbell (Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) have already rejoined the franchise at certain points. Furthermore, Macher’s accomplice Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) appeared in a flashback in Scream 5.

Barrymore herself also starred in the 1996 movie as Casey Becker who gets murdered in the movie's tense opening scene. Earlier in the interview, Barrymore asked Lillard if while filming the first movie, did he think it would turn into a franchise. "I mean I don't think anyone would have expected back then this kind of resurgence," replied Lillard. "I feel that the franchise now is bigger than it has ever been." Since the first movie, the franchise has expanded over seven movies, with Scream 7 on the way.

But before Lillard can return to the Stu, the star is heading back to another horror franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s. In the first movie, Lillard plays career counselor turned child killer William Afton who is set to return in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. The sequel hits theaters on December 5, 2025.

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.