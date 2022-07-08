Marvel fans are divided over Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new Marvel movie!

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher wreaks havoc on the MCU's deities in Thor: Love and Thunder, wielding his sinister Necrosword to take revenge against all gods after the death of his daughter. Director Taika Waititi hyped the bad guy up before the film arrived, teasing he tested the best of any Marvel villain in test screenings – and with the movie finally here, fans finally get to see the god-slayer in action.

"Thor: Love and Thunder was fun and I enjoyed it overall," says one person (opens in new tab). "The biggest highlight for me was Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. He was mesmerizing. He's got some really kickass and creepy scenes. I thoroughly enjoyed every second he was on screen."

Another person (opens in new tab) thinks Gorr is a highlight: "Thor Love and Thunder was really good, a lot more emotional than I was expecting and Gorr is a really good villain, stole every scene he was in. Not as good as Ragnarok, but pretty close there."

"Just when I thought I couldn't be more amazed with how incredible Christian Bale is, he absolutely nails it as Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love & Thunder. He's the GOAT, people," says another fan (opens in new tab).

One person (opens in new tab) is lukewarm on the movie, but has high praise for Gorr. "Thor: Love and Thunder was not bad. Typical marvel movie, fun but nothing groundbreaking. Marvel is falling off pretty hard with the new phase but Gorr was amazing! He was creepy and well written and portrayed. Best MCU villain since Thanos"

Another fan (opens in new tab) liked the villain, but wished he had more screen time: "I had a lot fun watching this, the comedy and emotion are well-balanced. I love the chemistry between the characters, especially Thor and Jane. Gorr is terrifying and menacing, but I wish we could have seen him more throughout the movie."

One person on Reddit (opens in new tab) feels similarly: "Christian Bale was great but feels so underutilized. For a God butcher, there wasn’t much butchering."

"Christian Bale deserved way better screen time. He was absolutely brilliant as Gorr but his character was wasted in Love And Thunder man wtf," thinks another person (opens in new tab).

"Gorr was the only thing I really liked about Thor Love and Thunder... he needed WAYYY more screen time!" agrees one Twitter user (opens in new tab).

