Every cut Thor: Love and Thunder cameo that we know about

Marvel never shies away from its cameos – with Thor: Love and Thunder featuring a fair few. Some have already been announced, like Russell Crowe’s appearance as Zeus which featured in the trailer. Others were kept under wraps by director Taika Waititi and Marvel boss Kevin Feige right up until the movie’s release.

However, you might not realize that even more ended up on the cutting room floor. Over the past few months, news of these have been trickling out. And now the movie has hit theaters, we’ve taken a look at the cameos that didn’t make it into the final cut. But before we get into this, we’ll be discussing some major plot points of Thor: Love and Thunder in the rest of this article. So to avoid Thor 4 spoilers, make sure you’ve seen the full film before reading any further.

What cameos were cut from Thor: Love and Thunder?

Peter Dinklage as Eitri

(Image credit: Marvel)

Christian Bale let slip in an interview ahead of Thor 4’s release that he filmed a scene with Peter Dinklage. Speaking to Prensa Escenario (opens in new tab), Bale said: "I got to work with Peter Dinklage, that's not in the final film, but I got to work with him and he's fantastic." Dinklage plays Eitri in the MCU, who is the King of the Dwarves and is the sole survivor of an ancient race of skilled blacksmiths.

His character first appeared in Avengers: Infinity War when Thor went to ask him to forge a new hammer. He creates Stormbreaker, which is the most powerful weapon ever imagined and can summon the Bifrost.

We don’t know what Dinklage’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder would have been. But given the plot of the movie – and the fact that he filmed with Bale – it seems he could have been called on to create another weapon like Stormbreaker. Gorr the God Butcher is seeking Stormbreaker in order to open the gate to Eternity. So it's very possible that he could have first tried his luck with Eitri.

Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Bale also confirmed that he filmed another scene with Jeff Goldblum for Thor: Love and Thunder. "He’s not in the final film either," Bale added to Prensa Escenario. "As you see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff."

Goldblum plays The Grandmaster in the MCU, who had a major role in Thor: Ragnarok. He was the ruler of Sakaar, where Hulk, Valkyrie, Loki, and Thor found themselves imprisoned. The last time we saw him in that movie was in the post-credits scene (you can read our breakdown of the Thor: Ragnarok ending here). He’s confronted by the rebels who have overthrown him as he suggests a "tie".

The actor previously joked about his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder to Esquire. "Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it," Goldblum quipped to the publication. "It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It's up to the viewer to pick up on that… But you will feel something. And that will be me."

Goldblum is clearly open to a return to the MCU, after having also voiced alternate universe versions of the Grandmaster in the Disney Plus animated series What If...?. We’ll just have to wait and see if we meet him again at any point.

Lena Headey

(Image credit: HBO)

Another Game of Thrones star also reportedly filmed a cameo for Thor: Love and Thunder. Lena Headey was due to appear in the movie – but we don’t know anything about what her scenes would have involved, though rumor has it she was playing a fellow Valkyrie. The actor is currently being sued over this by her former agency even though all of her moments were all cut from the final movie.

Variety (opens in new tab) reports her former representatives Troika have filed a lawsuit against her for $1.5 million in unpaid commissions. This includes $500,000 from her Thor: Love and Thunder salary, as well other commissions from the upcoming movie 9 Bullets and the TV series Rita. Headey left the agency in May 2020. She disputes the claims, alleging that she never signed a contract with the agency.

