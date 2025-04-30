Marvel is misdirecting us in trailers again as one Thunderbolts star confirms some teaser footage didn't make it into the film: "There was a ton of good stuff"

Thunderbolts star David Harbour has revealed that some trailer footage won't make it into the final cut of the Marvel team-up movie.

"It's been fun to watch the marketing too because there is so much stuff on the cutting room floor that maybe the marketing team just picked up – little moments that aren't in the movie that they are just taking," Harbour, who reprises his role as Russian hero Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, told Digital Spy.

In this instance, this was less Marvel misdirection to obscure spoilers and more a case of a cast (including Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Sebastian Stan) bouncing off each other and goofing around.

As Harbour explains, "There was so much footage of us just messing around that makes for a really fun trailer beat, but doesn't quite make it for the movie. There was a ton of good stuff."

Of course, Marvel has a long, storied history of scenes appearing in trailers that are then nowhere to be found in cinemas

That includes Mark Ruffalo's Hulk appearing in the marketing for Avengers: Infinity War's Battle of Wakanda – despite the Jade Giant being soundly defeated by Thanos earlier in the movie and Bruce Banner instead being forced to use the Hulkbuster suit.

Avengers: Age of Ultron included multiple moments that suddenly vanished from trailer to the big screen, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also had scenes missing from its cinematic release after initially teasing them in pre-release material.

Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, hits UK cinemas on May 1 and US cinemas on May 2.

