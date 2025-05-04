Marvel fans are discussing who they think should have been in the Thunderbolts line-up

The Thunderbolts (although we hear they're going by another name now) have arrived and gone down a hit with fans and critics following their release. With that said, some viewers and die-hard MCU lovers are wondering what the team could've looked like if some other characters from this massive universe had made the cut instead.

Over on Reddit, some compelling and interesting suggestions were thrown into the mix, either deemed better picks than the ones we got, or alternative options should another team end up getting named the Thunderbolts further down the line. One name that was repeatedly brought up was Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo, who in the comics was the man responsible for bringing the team together in the first place. Much like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) though, he got a group together for nefarious means.

One fan said, "I would like to have seen Zemo, not as a member of the team but more of a secondary antagonist - I would love to see more interplay between Zemo, Walker, and Bucky." That dynamic getting updated since the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier would've certainly made for an interesting catch-up, but instead we're going to have to settle for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) having a few words to say with his old pal and the man he took the shield back from in Avengers: Doomsday.

Another fan thought they needed another heavy-hitter on the squad saying, "Abomination would have [been] better, sucks they Professor Hulked him. Yet somehow, She-Hulk Abomination’s passive energy synergises with this team so well. Him and Bob definitely would have been friends."

There was also mention of one character from Daredevil: Born Again, who could have spiced things up in the worst way possible. Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) aka Bullseye, was a member of the Thunderbolts in the comics, although he was known not to play well with others, which the film could've invested some time in. "Zemo, Blonsky, and Dex are three I’m interested in. A friend suggests that Bullseye is better as irredeemable however, so I could see him being recruited, becoming a problem, and we get a fight between him and Bucky similar to Peacemaker/Bloodsport."

Unfortunately, for now, the Thunderbolts are no longer there, but who knows? Given how team names are getting thrown around so much lately, there might be a chance for a new iteration to make an appearance somewhere down the line after Avengers: Doomsday. Should you want to see where the other heroes and villains will be in the future, check out our list of every upcoming Marvel TV show and movie here.