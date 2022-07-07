Who was *that* in Thor: Love and Thunder and are they in the comics?

Thor: Love and Thunder is packed with adventure, action, and some surprise cameos – and one new character in particular is sure to get everyone talking. We've broken down just who that newcomer is and whether they also exist in the comics below, so you can get up to speed on the MCU's latest addition.

But before we go any further, consider this your warning that there are major Love and Thunder spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Still here? Then you'll know that, at the end of the movie, Thor ends up looking after a child of his own, adopted from Gorr the God Butcher. So who is this child, and does she exist in Marvel comics? We break it down…

Who is Thor's daughter in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor ends up taking care of Gorr's daughter after the God Butcher dies at the Eternity cosmic wishing well. Using the Necrosword has been corrupting him and draining his strength, so after Jane Foster (AKA Mighty Thor) destroys it, he passes away – but not before wishing his daughter back to life. She died at the beginning of the movie when she and Gorr were roaming a dried out wasteland, and that, coupled with being mistreated by his god, led to Gorr vowing to kill every deity in the MCU.

Before Gorr dies, Thor tells him that he'll take care of the child, and makes good on his promise. At the end of the movie, Thor and the child – going by the name Love – are living together and team up to take down some marauding aliens. Thor wields Mjolnir again, while Love uses Stormbreaker… and she calls her new guardian "Uncle Thor." Together, they are Love and Thunder. Aww.

Is Thor's daughter in the Marvel comics?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love is not in Marvel comics, and Thor doesn't have any children in the mainline 616 universe. He has had kids in other worlds, though, but Love isn't one of them, meaning she's an all new original character. Gorr also doesn't have a child named Love in the source material, either – instead, his son Agar is the one who dies and pushes Gorr over the brink.

In the movie, Love is actually played by Chris Hemsworth's real life daughter, named India Hemsworth. How's that for a crossover?

