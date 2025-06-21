From Fallout's Walton Goggins to Game of Thrones's Kit Harington, Marvel fans are discussing the MCU's biggest wasted castings

The problem with building an ever-expanding universe of superheroes and villains for them to battle is that the cast list can't stop growing, often leading to some stars getting placed in roles when they could've been better used elsewhere. For example, as great as Mads Mikkelsen was as Kaecillius in Doctor Strange, it feels like the world will always have been missing a perfect pick for Magneto, or even Doctor Doom, because he's just that cool to handle either role. Unfortunately, he and a few other big names have also suffered for their spot in the MCU, and fans have recently taken to Reddit to lament how much they never got to show their full potential.

One Redditor highlighted Walton Goggins in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Kit Harington in Eternals, when he took the role of Black Knight-to-be, Dane Whitman. There was also the criminally underused Bill Skarsgård as Kro (don't worry, we struggled to remember his appearance, too), as well as Katy M. O'Brien and William Jackson Harper in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Another fan argued there was still hope for some, though, writing, "I think Bill Skarsgard gets a pass here. Marvel could absolutely use him again, and a lot of people honestly don’t even know that was him. I also have faith that we haven’t seen the last of Goggins."

One fan continued to support Goggins' reprisal of his role as black market dealer Sonny Burch, saying, "It's a damn shame that we haven't seen Goggins' character return yet. And it's a bigger shame that we haven't seen Sam Rockwell return either. Such a waste."

The good news is that at this point, actors have played multiple roles in the MCU, and thanks to the multiverse, characters have and will be played by various actors, so some of these names can return in a different form. We'll keep an eye out in the hope that there's some space for the likes of Goggins, Harington, and more as the MCU powers on. In fact, for every upcoming MCU movie and show heading our way, check out our list here.