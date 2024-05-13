Mario movie star Chris Pratt thinks we will be getting "lots" of Nintendo films over the next decade - and he's just as excited about it as you are

Given how huge of a box office smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie was, it's hardly a surprise that a follow-up film was given the green light.

The creator of the beloved video game series Shigeru Miyamoto revealed last March that a new movie is in the works, but interestingly it wasn't described as a direct sequel. Instead, Miyamoto said that the next chapter would "broaden Mario's world further", although that still implies that our beloved hero will be front and center.

Not that the voice of Mario himself Chris Pratt will say anything on that matter, as GamesRadar+ recently discovered during a chat with him about his upcoming film The Garfield Movie. However, the actor did divulge that not only is he excited for another Mario movie, but that he can see "lots" of films based on Nintendo games being released in the future. And, of course, he wants to be a part of that as much as he possibly can.

Pratt revealed: "I can't tell you much but I can say that there is another Mario movie coming. It gets me very excited thinking about the world of Mario and Nintendo in general, I think over the next decade we will be seeing lots of stories coming out of that world. I was thrilled, honored, and blessed to be part of the first one and moving forward I'm open to doing as much and as little as they want from me. I can't say much but I am just as excited as everyone else."

(Image credit: Nintendo/Illumination)

When it comes to which other Nintendo properties will get the video game adaptation treatment, for now all we can do is speculate. However, we do know that a live-action Legend of Zelda movie is officially in the works from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball.

Just like Pratt, Ball also can't reveal much about what fans can expect - look, Nintendo keep everything locked down. However, he did tell GamesRadar+ that it's something he can't wait to bring to life: "We are very excited, it’s a dream come true for me. I grew up playing those games and been a part of those things for a long time - I’ve known Mr. Miyamoto for many years now and I can’t wait. That’s all I can really say but I am very aware that people are as anxious as I am to see something on it. I just want to get to work on it, it’s a dream come true."

The Garfield Movie releases in UK and US theaters on May 24. Keep your eyes peeled for more from our interview with Pratt.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, check out what else is heading to the big screen soon with our guide to the upcoming movies of 2024.