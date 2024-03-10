Miyamoto confirms new Super Mario Movie from Illumination coming in 2026, but instead of a sequel, the film is "broadening Mario's world"

Following the billion-dollar success of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie, series owner Nintendo and animation studio Illumination have announced another film "based on the world of Super Mario Bros."

"We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros," series creator Shigeru Miyamoto announces on Nintendo's Twitter. "This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories."

“We'll let you know the details once we’re ready to share more," he continues. "This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story."

Both companies curiously stop short of calling the follow-up a sequel, though the mention of "broadening Mario's world" certainly implies that the mustachioed plumber might still be in the front seat. But Nintendo is no stranger to spotlighting other characters in the Mushroom Kingdom for a solo adventure, between Luigi's Mansion, Yoshi's Island, or the upcoming Princess Peach game.

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto return as producers, according to Nintendo's announcement post. Aaron Horvath and Micheal Jelenic are back in the director's chair(s). And Matthew Fogel is once again penning the screenplay.

Nintendo writes that it will "continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible." The company is reportedly gearing up to launch its Nintendo Switch successor next year, along with producing an upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action film in collaboration with Sony.

