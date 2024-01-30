Jack Black responds to negative Mario reviews as he teases upcoming Minecraft movie

Fresh off of serenading us with 'Peaches' in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bowser voice actor Jack Black is ready to rock the block in a very different kind of video game adaptation – a live-action Minecraft movie.

Speaking to Total Film in our new issue, which features Dune 2 on the cover and is out this Thursday, Black tells us that Minecraft, which he appears in alongside Jason Momoa, Matt Berry, and Danielle Brooks, is a "different experience" to his time voicing the King of the Koopas in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"They’re both video game related but in terms of approach, live action is a different ball of wax," Black says. "I’m really excited to get back into the creative space with Jared Hess, the director. We worked together on Nacho Libre years ago. It’s been fun jamming with Jared."

Black, though, will probably wait to see how it fares with audiences if his Mario experience is anything to go by.

"They screened it for me a month before it hit theaters. I was like, 'We’ve got a hit on our hands.' I’m laughing and smiling the whole way through this movie," Black recalls.

"And then it came out and it got horrible reviews. I was like, 'What movie did they see?' Luckily, the world didn’t listen to Rotten Tomatoes, and it was one of the biggest hits of all time."

