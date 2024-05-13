Legendary Alien star Sigourney Weaver set to join the Star Wars universe

Sigourney Weaver is set to join the Star Wars universe with a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Of course, Weaver is already a certified sci-fi legend thanks to her role as Ripley in the Alien franchise, plus her dual roles as Dr. Augustine and Kiri in the Avatar movies – but those credentials are about to get a whole lot more stacked.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weaver is in talks for a role in the film, which is set to be the next Star Wars movie. No further details are available on her character at this time, but The Mandalorian is no stranger to huge stars: the likes of Christoper Lloyd, Jack Black, and John Leguizamo have all had guest roles in the Disney Plus series before.

Details on The Mandalorian & Grogu movie are thin on the ground at the moment, but we do know that Jon Favreau will be directing, with Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy producing.

The Mandalorian season 3 ended with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda settling down on Navarro together, with Mando officially adopting Grogu as his own son. It's unclear what they might be getting up to next, but there've been some seismic galactic events since then: in Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn made it back to the main galaxy, along with a stowaway Ezra Bridger, while Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were stranded in Peridea. The Mandalorian & Grogu could pick up where Ahsoka left off, or it could see Mando and Grogu on a whole new adventure – we'll just have to wait and see.

Next up for Star Wars is The Acolyte, a murder mystery set in the High Republic era. It'll be followed by Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and Skeleton Crew later this year.

