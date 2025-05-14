Rosario Dawson pays tribute to Star Wars creator George Lucas from Ahsoka season 2 set: "I couldn't be more grateful"

Rosario Dawson has taken a short break from filming Ahsoka season 2 to pay tribute to Star Wars creator George Lucas. The legendary director and producer, whose legacy also includes creating Indiana Jones, turns 81 today.

To celebrate the occasion, the Ahsoka Tano star shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set featuring three shadows that will be easily recognizable for fans of the show – they belong, left to right, to Dawson, the show's creator Dave Filoni (that cowboy hat gives him away) and seemingly Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo (judging by what appears to be a holster on the shadow's leg).

"HBD George Lucas. Thank you for creating our STAR WARS family that I couldn't be more grateful to be a part of…" reads the caption.

Season 2 of the show started filming only a couple of weeks ago, with the cast and crew hard at work to bring new episodes to Disney Plus as soon as possible. Rosario Dawson even revealed some serious bruises last week, which means that we're going to see some great stunts and fights in the upcoming season.

After almost two years waiting for news about the return of Ahsoka, we finally got some details about season 2 during Star Wars Celebration 2025.

Dave Filoni shared a teaser for the second season made up of concept art during the event, which offered a glimpse of what we can expect, and confirmed the return of Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla, as well as Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Most details about the plot are still under wraps, but we expect season 2 to follow the events of the Ahsoka season 1 ending, which saw Baylan standing on a statue of the Father, one of the Mortis gods introduced in The Clone Wars. As filming continues, we are hoping to get more updates on the plot, cast and even some first-look footage.

