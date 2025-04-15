Netflix keeps delaying the final episodes of a fan-favorite anime and the wait is killing me

Every Monday for the past few weeks, My Happy Marriage fans have been crossing their fingers before logging in on Netflix to see if the last two episodes of season 2 have finally dropped. As of April 15, that has not happened, and the wait is honestly killing me.

The new season of the fan-favorite romance anime series premiered on January 6, with weekly episodes getting released at the start of every week. Everything went as planned until March 24, when episode 12 was supposed to be made available for viewers. After a few days of confusion among fans, Netflix announced the delay of the final episodes of the season.

"We regret to inform that episode 12 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has been postponed due to production delays. We apologize for the delay and will announce the streaming schedule as soon as it is confirmed," informed the Netflix Anime account on X on March 20.

What started as a one-week delay has now turned into an almost one-month agonising wait, with episodes 12 and 13 of the show nowhere in sight for Netflix users in the US and UK, and no further updates from the streamer.

What makes the situation worse is that the ending of My Happy Marriage season 2 has already been released in Japan, so clips and spoilers from the final episodes are already running rampant on social media.

As the release date keeps getting pushed back, fans are getting more and more restless, and, yes, pretty angry at Netflix:

Ok so there are episodes missing from My Happy Marriage on Netflix. I kept seeing clips and getting confused why I didn't remember any of those scenes 😩This is why hate Netflix exclusivesApril 15, 2025

@netflix where are the last 2 episodes of "My Happy Marriage"? I'm dying here!!!April 13, 2025

So, does @netflix just not give af about their shows anymore? Because, after Gilmore Girls and Supernatural leave, if I'm not getting new episodes of My Happy Marriage, I'm saving myself almost $30 and cancelling my subscription🤷🏻‍♀️April 14, 2025

@netflix what’s the deal with the delay on My Happy Marriage episode 12 and 13?! Can we get an update?April 15, 2025

now why are the two last episodes of my happy marriage not on netflix 😐April 14, 2025

While Netflix keeps expanding its anime library with new releases like Devil May Cry and Witch Watch, My Happy Marriage fans are feeling disappointed at the streamer's lack of care for one of their biggest hits.

Based on the novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, the story is set in an alternative version of the Taishō era, where spirits and magic are real. The plot, a Cinderella meets arranged marriage trope, follows Miyo Saimori as she is married off to the mysterious and powerful commander Kiyoka Kudou. As secrets about her lineage come to light and evil forces try to separate them, their bond grows stronger.

Season 2 saw the couple consolidating their relationship, while Miyo grew stronger and more confident with each episode. I can't wait to see what happens after the ending of episode 11, which saw Miyo finally awakening her powers, freeing Kiyoka and getting ready to ruin Naoshi's plans. Also, will we ever see these two lovebirds getting married, so they can finally honor the story's title?

Apparently, all of that will have to wait until Netflix drops episodes 12 and 13, whenever that might be. For now, we will keep logging in on Netflix every Monday with our fingers crossed, and praying that a potential season 3 doesn't face this sort of delays.

