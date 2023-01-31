How to watch Super Bowl 2023: where to stream the NFL championship game and halftime show

Super Bowl 57 (or Super Bowl LVII) is nearly upon us and, naturally, everyone wants to how to watch Super Bowl 2023 in order to get their viewing of the NFL championship game done and sorted.

Whether you're a resident of the US, a fan based in the UK, or positioned anywhere else all over the globe, millions will tune in to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the biggest prize in American football.

Super Bowl 2023 is set to kick off on February 12th, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, with plenty of viewing options available – including, a few legitimate free ways to watch the big game. Fox holds the rights to this year's Super Bowl so the US will need to tune into that channel for the build-up, live coverage, aftermath, and any highlights.

Super Bowl 2023 Essential Info Date: February 12th, 2023 Kick-off time: 16:30 MST / 18:30 ET in the US / 23:30 in the UK / 18:30 ET in Canada / 10:30 AEDT (February 13th) in Australia Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Watch in the US: Fox, FuboTV, and SlingTV Watch in the UK: ITVX and Sky Sports Watch in Canada: DAZN Watch in Australia: Channel 7 and 7Plus

Even if you're not big into NFL, there's something special about the Super Bowl that brings everyone together. It could be the ads. It could be the halftime show (that is set to be headlined by the only and only, Rihanna). It could be having all your friends and family in one place. Or it simply could be cheering on your beloved team to victory.

We're rounding up the cheapest ways to stream the Super Bowl, no matter where you are located. All you need to do is sit back, get the barbecue cooking – maybe even pick up one of the best cheap 4K TV deals designed for the sport – and enjoy four hours of football goodness.

Let's address the most important questions right away: Super Bowl 57 (or Super Bowl LVII) will take place on February 12th, 2023 in Glendale Arizona. The match will kick off at 16:30 MST / 18:30 ET in the US / 23:30 in the UK / 18:30 ET in Canada / 10:30 AEDT (February 13th) in Australia.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 in the US

(opens in new tab) Fox TV | $5.99 per month (opens in new tab)

The right to air the Super Bowl is split between CBS, NBC, and Fox, with each alternating every year. This year Fox has the rights and, therefore, Fox TV is the simplest way to gain access to the big game. A subscription costs $5.99 per month and is the cheapest way via Fox to watch Super Bowl 2023. FuboTV | 7-Day free trial (opens in new tab) ($74.99 per month standard)

Of course, there are cheaper alternatives with FuboTV offering a 7-day free trial for anyone wanting to get Fox alongside 145 other channels. We've broken down all the latest FuboTV prices and plans to help make your decision easier. Sling TV | $40 per month (opens in new tab) (50% off the first month)

Another option is SlingTV, which offers Fox alongside 26 other channels for $40 per month. If you're new to the platform, you can also claim half-price off the first month too.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITVX | Free with ads / $5.99 without ads

(opens in new tab)Rejoice UK NFL fans. Anyone in the country can watch Super Bowl 2023 for absolutely nothing via the ITVX streaming service. It does have ads, though you can take them away for $5.99 per month. Alternatively, Sky Sports subscribers will also gain access to Super Bowl 2023 via their package.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 in Canada

(opens in new tab) DAZN | CA$24.99 per month / CA$199.99 per year (opens in new tab)

The easiest way to gain access to Super Bowl 2023 in Canada is via DAZAN. The streaming sports platform has a monthly price of CA$24.99 or you can opt for an annual subscription of CA$199.99 to save 50% (equivalent to CA$99.89 in savings).

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 in Australia

(opens in new tab) Channel 7 / 7plus | Free with ads (opens in new tab)

Anyone residing in Australia can watch Super Bowl 2023 via Channel 7 or the 7plus streaming platform. The latter needs an account that only takes a couple of minutes to sign-up to. Alternatively, Kayo Sports also offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) to watch the game.



Which VPN should I use to stream Super Bowl 2023?

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Wherever you are in the world, ExpressVPN is always our go-to recommendation for streaming. By taking up this exclusive GamesRadar offer, you can save 49% (opens in new tab) on a 12-month subscription to ExpressVPN. It also throws in 3 months for free, so that's 15 months total. A 30-day money-back guarantee is also available.

What is this year's Super Bowl halftime show?

(Image credit: Apple Music)

With Apple Music taking over as the main sponsor of this year's Super Bowl halftime show, singer Rihanna has been confirmed to as the headline act. Selling over 250 million records and currently the second-best-selling female music artist of all time, Rihanna is likely to bring out numerous hits from her catalog along with some special guests, if previous years are anything to go off.