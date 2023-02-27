Ted Lasso season 3 trailer won’t say if it’s the final season but it sure feels like the end

The first full-length trailer for Ted Lasso season 3 is here – and it’s teasing friction on and off the pitch as the final whistle nears for AFC Richmond’s finest.

The trailer begins with Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Keeley (Juno Temple) all walking alone, with Ted’s upcoming fixture with West Ham United – and one-time coach Nate the Great – being the focal point of attention.

The 90-second look also teases more of Ted Lasso season 3’s potential upcoming storylines. In one moment, ex-Manchester City player Jamie Tartt is goaded by his one-time fans. AFC Richmond famously lost the FA Cup semi final to the Citizens at the tail-end of last season. Might this be redemption for the playmaker?

Elsewhere, there’s potential hard times back in the top flight for the Greyhounds. They’re shown walking off despondently in one scene and, in another, conceding to perennial Premier League heavyweights Chelsea. Curiously, one name – new number 10 Zava – can be spotted on the back of the shirts of some AFC Richmond fans. Just a cheeky Easter egg to real-life player Wilfried Zaha – who plays at Crystal Palace, where much of Ted Lasso’s stadium scenes are filmed – or a new South London savior? We’ll find out very soon.

And, don’t worry: despite the trouble and strife from Nelson Road to the Olympic Stadium, there’s still plenty of life-affirming brilliance to look forward to if the Ted Lasso trailer is any indication. Roy Kent even praises someone. Shocking, I know.

There’s still no confirmation on whether this is actually the end for Ted and his team, but the trailer is peppered with scenes and story beats that suggest this could be it it ("We just trust whatever he decides to do will be the right thing to do," Goldstein previously said of his co-star Jason Sudeikis on whether the show is coming to a close).

If it is goodbye, they’re going out in the same way they arrived: always believing.

Ted Lasso season 3 is back on March 15 with new episodes airing weekly. For more, check out the best Apple Plus TV shows.