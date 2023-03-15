Ted Lasso season 3 release schedule: When does episode 2 air on Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso season 3 has arrived, and has been well-received by critics thus far.

The new season picks up after Nate (Nick Mohammed) defected from AFC Richmond to rivals West Ham, while Richmond is still striving to win the Premier League, but is again risking relegation. Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple reprise their roles.

At the moment, it's still unclear if season 3 will be the end of Sudeikis's successful Apple TV Plus show, though the actor did say the third season marks the end of the story they set out to tell (opens in new tab).

What time is Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 releasing on Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 will premiere on Apple TV Plus at 3am ET/12am PT in the US and 7am GMT in the UK on Wednesday, March 22.

Where can you watch Ted Lasso season 3?

(Image credit: Apple)

The only way to watch Ted Lasso season 3 is with an Apple TV Plus subscription ($6.99/month). The series won't air anywhere else.

Ted Lasso season 3 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Ted Lasso season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, much like season 2, and will release on a weekly basis. One episode has currently aired, meaning there's 11 left. Here is the full release schedule, including the release dates of each episode.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1: March 15 – available now!

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: March 22

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: March 29

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: April 12

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: April 19

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: April 26

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: May 3

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: May 10

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: May 17

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: May 24

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: May 31

