Poker Face canceled ahead of season 3, but creator Rian Johnson wants to keep it going with Peter Dinklage taking over as lead character Charlie Cale from Natasha Lyonne

News
By published

Charlie Cale could undergo quite a transformation if Poker Face manages to get a season 3

Poker Face season 2
(Image credit: Peacock)

Despite ranking as one of the top series on the streaming network, Peacock has decided not to renew its Natasha Lyonne starring mystery procedural Poker Face for a third season (via Deadline). There may yet be hope for fans, however, as series creator Rian Johnson wants to bring the show to a new streamer.

There's another surprise twist to the idea of Poker Face joining a new streaming service: Lyonne would depart the lead role of Charlie Cale, which would be taken over by none other than Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Yes, you read that right - Dinklage would play the same character Lyonne plays in the first two seasons of the show.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

