Poker Face canceled ahead of season 3, but creator Rian Johnson wants to keep it going with Peter Dinklage taking over as lead character Charlie Cale from Natasha Lyonne

Despite ranking as one of the top series on the streaming network, Peacock has decided not to renew its Natasha Lyonne starring mystery procedural Poker Face for a third season (via Deadline). There may yet be hope for fans, however, as series creator Rian Johnson wants to bring the show to a new streamer.

There's another surprise twist to the idea of Poker Face joining a new streaming service: Lyonne would depart the lead role of Charlie Cale, which would be taken over by none other than Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Yes, you read that right - Dinklage would play the same character Lyonne plays in the first two seasons of the show.

The idea of recasting a character - even a starring one - is just a fact of life for television, with numerous high profile examples over the years. However, it's far more rare for an established character to switch to a totally different actor with no intent of continuity. Even the different portrayals of James Bond are essentially new performances of mostly the same guy, for example.

Apparently it's part of a specific plan by Johnson to keep the series going for quite a while by putting a new, unexpected actor in the role of Charlie Cale, the amateur detective who can always sense a lie, every two seasons. Should Poker Face be picked up by a new streamer, Lyonne will remain in place as an executive producer.

"We've been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling," said Johnson and Lyonne in a joint statement. "Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway."

Poker Face seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Peacock.