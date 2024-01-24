In a surprise update, Netflix's most popular show ever is returning this year

Netflix has revealed that its most popular show ever will soon be back on our screens. That's right – Squid Game season 2 is right around the corner.

The streamer revealed the news in a letter to shareholders, per Variety. "Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024," the letter reads. "Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2; unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2; and brand new shows like 3 Body Problem (based on the best selling novel and from the Game of Thrones showrunners)."

Other shows confirmed for this year are: "Griselda (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), The Gentlemen (from Guy Ritchie), Eric (starring Benedict Cumberbach), Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cien Años de Soledad, from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil."

Squid Game debuted on Netflix back in 2021 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, shooting to the top of Netflix's most popular TV shows of all time.

Season 1 ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, with main character Gi-hun – who won the games – deciding against flying to visit his daughter and instead turning back to try and take on the games, after receiving a mysterious phone call urging him to board the plane.

"Yes, there are some," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said of his season 2 ideas back in 2022. "However, I don't want to give any spoilers, so all I'll say is there are going to be new games, even better games than the first season, that await."

While you wait for Squid Game season 2, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now.