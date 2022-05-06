Squid Game season 2 will have new and better games, says creator

Squid Game’s sadistic premise shocked us when it landed on Netflix. The ultra-violent Korean show follows a group of down-on-their-luck individuals given the chance to win a life-changing amount of money. All they have to do is win – and survive – a series of challenging games inspired by their youth.

The brutal drama became one of Netflix’s most-watched show ever – and now it’s coming with a second season. Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has been dropping teases about the moments he’s visualized for the show going forward.

Asked by The Playlist if he’s already got ideas in mind, he teased: "Yes, there are some. However, I don’t want to give any spoilers, so all I’ll say is there are going to be new games, even better games than the first season, that await."

The premise of season 2 has not been officially confirmed, but it will likely pick up after Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) decision to try and put an end to the brutal games. In the final few moments of the series, he chooses to not see his daughter and instead calls the Squid Game's number, promising he’s coming for them.

Appearing at the Deadline Contenders Event, Dong-Hyuk confirmed that Gi-hun will be back for season 2, alongside villain the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). However, fans may be waiting a while to see it as the scripts are yet to be written for the new season. The creator told Variety that he hopes it can launch on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Looking for what to watch next? Check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies you can watch right now.