Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

By Molly Edwards
Harley sings a classic tune in this Joker 2 set video

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty)

A new Joker 2 set video features Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn singing. The film, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is set to be a musical. 

In the video, we don't actually see Harley in action, but you can hear her giving a rendition of a classic tune. The song sounds a lot like "Couple of Swells," sung by Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in the film Easter Parade. Significantly, that's a song for a double act, but whether Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is duetting in this particular number is a mystery for now.  

So far, set photos have finally revealed what Gaga's Harley will look like in full makeup and costume; it's a riff on the Clown Princess of Crime's classic look, incorporating her famous diamond patterning and red and black color scheme. Pictures have also shown Gaga looking spooked on the street, with a video showing her smashing up a window. 

Another set video has revealed what looks to be Arkham on fire, while a prop placard referencing Dent – as in Harvey Dent – potentially gives away the future Two-Face's involvement in the film. 

The official first look at Gaga's Harley sees her in Arkham with Phoenix's Joker, who got his own, suitably creepy first look, too. 

Along with Gaga and Phoenix, the cast for Joker 2 includes Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson in mystery roles, while Zazie Beetz will return as her character from Joker, Arthur Fleck's neighbor Sophie.  

The film isn't releasing until October 4, 2024, which means we have a while to wait yet. In the meantime, you can catch up with the rest of the DCU with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows

