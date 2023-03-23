Joker 2 set videos show Arkham Asylum on fire

A new behind-the-scenes video from Joker: Folie à Deux appears to show Arkham Asylum on fire.

In an Instagram post shared by Lady Gaga Now, an unofficial fan account, it appears that the Joker – or someone else just as sinister – has set fire to Arkham Asylum.

Joker ended with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck being arrested and taken to Arkham State Hospital. The sequel installment is a musical that takes place inside the Asylum, and sees Arthur meeting (and falling in love per a new on-set photo) Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn.

The term 'Folie à Deux' refers to the clinical term for the 'shared madness' between two people – in which delusions and hallucinations are believed to transfer from one person to another. Because of this, we can assume that the movie will see the two toxic lovebirds causing an equal amount of chaos – i.e. setting fire to a hospital – all while singing and dancing.

A post shared by Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Joker 2's supporting cast also includes Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in mystery roles, with Zazie Beetz back as Sophie Dumond, Arthur's neighbor from the first installment. Jacob Lofland has also joined the cast and will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who strikes up a relationship with the Joker. Todd Philips is set to direct once again from a screenplay by returning writer Scott Silver.

Folie à Deux hits theaters October 4, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.