Catherine Keener joins Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2

Catherine Keener is the latest to join the madness of Joker: Folie a Deux, the musical sequel to Todd Philips' Oscar-nominated flick.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Keener will star – in an undisclosed role – alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Brendan Gleeson was recently added to the cast, along with Zazie Beetz who will return to reprise her Sophie Dumond character. Philips is set to direct once again from a screenplay by returning writer Scott Silver.

Joker ended with Arthur Fleck being arrested and taken to Arkham State Hospital. As reports suggest that the new installment is a musical that takes place inside the Asylum, he may very well end up meeting Gaga's Harley Quinn there – and if the story follows comic book lore, she'll be his psychiatrist.

The term 'Folie à Deux' refers to the clinical term for the 'shared madness' between two people – in which delusions and hallucinations are believed to transfer from one person to another. Because of this, we can assume that the movie will see the two toxic lovebirds causing an equal amount of chaos – all while singing and dancing.

Keener recently starred in Shawn Levy's The Adam Project, and had a main role in Netflix's shock series Brand New Cherry Flavor, in addition to co-starring alongside Jim Carrey in Showtime's Kidding.

Joker: Folie à Deux is officially set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Filming is expected to start this December.

