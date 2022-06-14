Joker 2 is reportedly a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Joker 2 will reportedly be a musical – with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the actor/singer is in early talks to play the Clown Princess of Crime, starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker (though the report notes that Phoenix hasn't yet officially joined the project either).

Gaga's version of Harley Quinn would be different to Margot Robbie's incarnation of the character, just as Phoenix's character isn't the same as Barry Keoghan's or Jared Leto's – the Joker universe stands apart from the rest of the DCEU, including The Batman.

No further details on the reported musical aspect of the film have been revealed just yet, but considering Gaga's other career as a Grammy-winning pop star, it's maybe not as strange a choice as it appears. Plus, Phillips was a producer on A Star is Born, another musical starring Gaga.

Director Todd Phillips recently unveiled the film's title on social media, too: the sequel is named Folie á Deux, which translates to "shared madness."

Naturally, the internet has a lot of thoughts about the new Joker 2 details.

"Dude, if you don't think Joker 2 being a musical with a Lady Gaga Harley Quinn isn't a wildly worthwhile swing, I don't know how to help you," says one person (opens in new tab).

"The image of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga singing while terrorizing Gotham in Joker 2 got me howling what the fuck is going on," says someone else (opens in new tab).

"If you don't want Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2: The Musical, you don't want cinema, and you can get out of my LIFE," is this person's thoughts (opens in new tab).

"Why the hell is Joker 2 going to be a musical?" asks another person (opens in new tab).

"Everyone's shocked about Joker 2 being a musical but did everyone forget Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend in Birds of Prey? It worked well with Harley's craziness and I can see them attempting something similar," points out someone else (opens in new tab).

There's no release date for Joker 2 just yet, but in the meantime, check out our roundup of 2022's major movie release dates for everything the year has in store for us.