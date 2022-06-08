Joker 2 officially going ahead as director reveals new working title

We're going back to Gotham City – Joker 2 is officially moving forward, with star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips confirmed to be returning.

Phillips shared a photo of the cover of the sequel's script on Instagram, along with a photo of Phoenix reading the screenplay. Although talk of a second Joker movie has been in the air since the original movie was released, this is the first official confirmation from those involved. Phillips' Joker co-writer Scott Silver is also returning for round two.

According to Phillips' Instagram post, the sequel currently has the working title Joker: Folie à Deux. The French term translates to "shared madness" and is also used to refer to shared delusional disorder, a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transferred from one person to another. Could this mean Harley Quinn might make an appearance in Joker 2? No plot details have been revealed yet, so for now we'll just have to theorize.

The first Joker movie was released in 2019 – it earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Phoenix won the gong for Best Actor. Set in the '80ss, Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a failed party clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who embarks on a violent campaign against the wealthy residents of Gotham City. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy also star.