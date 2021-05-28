Joker 2: Todd Phillips has signed on to co-write a sequel script

There have been various reports about Joker 2, with Warner Bros. yet to officially confirm if a sequel to the Oscar-nominated, Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie is even in development. Yet the evidence is mounting.

Recently, a report revealing new details about Warner Bros.' upcoming Superman film reaffirmed that the Clown Prince of Crime's solo movie has a "planned sequel". And now, The Hollywood Reporter has detailed that Todd Phillips – who directed Joker – will return to co-write the sequel.

The publication made the revelation in a report about Hollywood's top lawyers, reporting in a section about Warren Dern that Todd Phillips has "struck a deal to co-write the next Joker installment".

A report from THR initially broke the news that Joker 2 is in development back in 2019, but more reports from Deadline and Variety muddied the waters.

Director Todd Phillips himself also said there were no plans in place for a follow-up, but left the door open: "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin [Phoenix] and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros. executives – going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places – of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Prior to that, he flatly denied a second movie would be in the works, after hinting it was a possibility to Total Film: "We have no plan for a sequel."

What's the truth? Considering Joker made over $1 billion at the box office, a follow-up seems like a certainty. Warner Bros. still has a massive slate of DC projects reportedly on the way, including the new Superman movie, as well as a Zatanna solo movie penned by Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell, Wonder Woman 3, and plenty more.

