Joker movie director discusses potential sequel: "I would do anything with Joaquin Phoenix"

While the forthcoming Joker movie has been designed as a one-shot, stand alone outing for the super-villain, fans are already holding out hope for a sequel. Perhaps, one day, Joaquin Phoenix's version of the iconic character could face off against Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, who will debut in The Batman?

Speaking to our sister publication Total Film magazine, Joker director Todd Phillips hints that a sequel could very well be a possibility – if people turn up at cinemas to see the first one.

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week,” he says. “There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

UPDATE 17/9/19: Phillips has since denied that they would develop a sequel to the movie, elaborating on his initial comments to Total Film.

Phoenix and Phillips spoke at length with Total Film magazine about the movie for the latest issue's cover feature, with Phillips also touching on how the movie has been influences by The Hangover trilogy and whether there could be a sequel. The new issue reaches store shelves on August 23. Meanwhile, Joker reaches cinemas October 4.

